Taavi Samaraweera ranked World No. 3 in Under-11 Table Tennis

Posted by Editor on November 11, 2025 - 1:35 pm

Sri Lanka’s young table tennis sensation, Taavi Samaraweera, has made history by securing the third position in the latest Under-11 Boys’ World Table Tennis Rankings, the highest-ever global ranking achieved by a Sri Lankan player in any age group.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) released the updated rankings this week, showing Samaraweera’s impressive rise of 52 places to reach World No. 3 with 200 ranking points.

His consistent performances at several recent international tournaments have paved the way for this remarkable achievement.

Samaraweera now stands just behind Joseph Sebatindira of Uganda, who holds the top spot, and Rabeah Al-Kuwari of Qatar, who is ranked second.

This milestone marks a proud moment for Sri Lanka’s sporting community, as the young athlete continues to elevate the nation’s presence on the global table tennis stage.