Ranil wants Presidential election first, while Rajapaksas want General election – Anura

Posted by Editor on March 11, 2024 - 8:17 am

National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said on Sunday (March 10) that there’s a disagreement between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Rajapaksas regarding the order of elections.

Speaking at the Colombo District Women’s Convention, he said the President Ranil wants the Presidential election first because he lacks strong grassroots support.

On the other hand, the Rajapaksas prefer the General Elections first because they believe contesting a Presidential election would put them at a disadvantage due to the absence of a strong candidate.

Dissanayake mentioned that although there’s ongoing debate between these factions, the Elections Commission will likely have the authority to hold the Presidential election by July 22, 2024.

He also noted that major political parties are hesitant to face any election currently as they fear losing power.

Dissanayake emphasized that the upcoming election will be significant, signaling not just a change in government but a complete transformation across political, social, and economic spheres.

He highlighted that various sectors in the country are in disarray, and simply changing one government for another won’t solve the underlying issues.