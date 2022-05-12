Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as 26th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickrmesinghe was sworn in as the 26th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka before the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (May 12).

Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on five occasions before.

He was first appointed as PM from 1993 – 1994 after the assassination of President Ranasinghe Premadasa.

Subsequently, from 2001 to 2004 he was elected as the Prime Minister to lead the United National Front Government during the presidency of President Chandrika Bandaranayake.

In January 2015, he was appointed as the Prime Minister of the coalition government on the election of President Maithripala Sirisena.