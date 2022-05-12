Making Ranil Wickremesinghe the Prime Minister is a conspiracy – Anura

The appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka will not be accepted by the public as a solution to the country’s economic crises, said the JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

MP Dissanayake addressing a media briefing stated only President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had faith in Former Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe, while only Ranil Wickremesinghe had faith in the President.

MP Dissanayake charged that the appointment was a result of secret political conspiracy.

The JVP leader Dissanayake said the appointment is not what the public is expecting; adding the solutions to the issues did not lie in political deals but in listening to the voice of the public.

MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated he predicts the appointment of former Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister will be unsuccessful even before he assumes office.