Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa wishes New Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has wished the newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

In a tweet, he has stated that he wishes the new Prime Minister all the best as he navigates troubled times.

Congratulations to the newly appointed Prime Minister of #lka, @RW_UNP. I wish you all the best as you navigate these troubled times. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) May 12, 2022

Meanwhile, former Minister Namal Rajapaksa has also wished PM Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Namal Rajapaksa is the elder son of former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Wishing Hon @RW_UNP the very best as he takes on the task of driving our #LKA 🇱🇰 forward. May the noble triple gem guide you & protect you 🙏🏽 — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) May 12, 2022