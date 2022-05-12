May 12 2022 May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa wishes New Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

Posted in

Mahinda Rajapaksa with Namal Rajapaksa

Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has wished the newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

In a tweet, he has stated that he wishes the new Prime Minister all the best as he navigates troubled times.

Meanwhile, former Minister Namal Rajapaksa has also wished PM Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Namal Rajapaksa is the elder son of former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Share on FB