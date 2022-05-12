Latest announcement on curfew in Sri Lanka

The island-wide curfew currently in force in Sri Lanka will be lifted at 6:00 AM tomorrow (May 13) morning and will be re-imposed at 2:00 PM tomorrow and will remain in effect until 6.00 a.m. on Saturday (May 14).

Accordingly, no one is permitted to stay on a public road, railroad, public park, public playground or any other public area or beaches except under a written permit issued by a particular authorising officer, during the curfew period.