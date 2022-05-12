May 12 2022 May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

US Ambassador extends support to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

After the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, US Ambassador Julie Chung in a Twitter message said that she is looking forward to working with the new Prime Minister.

“Look forward to working w/ @RW_UNP. His appointment as PM, and the quick formation of an inclusive government, are first steps to addressing the crisis & promoting stability. We encourage meaningful progress at the IMF & long-term solutions that meet the needs of all Sri Lankans.”

