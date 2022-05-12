US Ambassador extends support to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

After the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, US Ambassador Julie Chung in a Twitter message said that she is looking forward to working with the new Prime Minister.

“Look forward to working w/ @RW_UNP. His appointment as PM, and the quick formation of an inclusive government, are first steps to addressing the crisis & promoting stability. We encourage meaningful progress at the IMF & long-term solutions that meet the needs of all Sri Lankans.”

