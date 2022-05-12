Ministry of Defence asks the public to report Criminal Activities

Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry requests the general public to report details of criminal activities to their hotline.

Special statement made by Ministry of Defence:

The Defence Ministry requests the general public to inform details of criminal activities such as unlawful mobs / violent groups and incidents of damaging public or private property, looting and assault from any part of the island to the following contact numbers.

Defence Ministry Hotline 0767393977 and 0112441146

Ministry of Public Security 118