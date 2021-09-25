Ranil Wickremesinghe comments on possible re-opening of country

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the re-opening of the country could be delayed till mid-October.

Speaking during a panel discussion organised by the International Chamber of Commerce Sri Lanka, former Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe raised concerns that the lockdown will not be lifted on the 1st of October due to reports that there was a delay in purchasing diesel supplies for the domestic market.

Meanwhile, in response to the issue of debt management in Sri Lanka, United National Party Leader Wickremesinghe said the most pressing concern is addressing the dwindling foreign exchange reserves in the country.

The former Prime Minister noted that the regional foreign exchange reserves are projected to increase over the course of the year, however, Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves are on a downward trend.

(Source: News Radio)