Ranil Wickremesinghe gets Sri Lanka Pudujana Peramuna support

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party would support the Ranil Wickremesinghe led Government, SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam confirmed to the media.

He added that the SLPP parliamentary group would meet the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tomorrow (May 14), at 10:00 AM.

The SLPP announcement comes in the wake of all main opposition parties announcing their decision to stay away from joining a Government under Ranil Wickremesinghe’s Premiership.