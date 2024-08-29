Ranil Wickremesinghe launches 2024 Election Manifesto: ‘Five Years of Winning the Country’

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe launched his 2024 Presidential Election manifesto this morning (August 29) in Colombo.

The event took place at the Taj Samudra Hotel, starting with President Wickremesinghe’s arrival.

The manifesto, titled “Five Years of Winning the Country with Ranil“, outlines five key areas: “Theravada Trade Economy,” “Operation – Beyond 2025,” “Make a Radiant Society,” “Win the Motherland,” and “Unite Sri Lanka.”

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, along with Ministers Ali Sabry, Bandula Gunawardena, Nimal Siripala de Silva, and other political and religious leaders, attended the ceremony.

In a social media post, President Wickremesinghe stated: “Today I present my principle to build our country. All I promise is what I can give. So in the next five years I am dedicating my best to our country. I will save this country. I guarantee that the next five years will bring a victorious time for Sri Lanka under my leadership.

You can read Ranil Wickremesinghe’s election manifesto for the 2024 presidential election in Sri Lanka by clicking here.