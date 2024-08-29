Former provincial councilor arrested for aiding in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder case
A former Western Provincial Council member was arrested by the police today (August 29) for allegedly sheltering the gunman who was apprehended in Panadura in connection with the killing of two people, including businessman Surendra Wasantha Perera, also known as ‘Club Wasantha,’ and injuring four others.
It has been revealed that the suspect provided shelter to the gunman at his home for 25 days at the request of organized criminal Kanjipani Imran.
The arrested suspect is a 55-year-old former member of the Western Provincial Council named Amal Silva.
Police also reported that a pistol and 15 bullets were found in a rented house on Galpoththa Road in Athurugiriya, based on information obtained during the interrogation after the gunman arrested in the Panadura area was brought to the Athurugiriya police station.
Related Articles:
- Second gunman and driver in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder arrested in Panadura
- Suspected gunman in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder arrested in Dehiwala
- Another suspect arrested in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder case
- Two more suspects arrested over ‘Club Wasantha’ murder
- 21-year-old woman arrested over ‘Club Wasantha’ murder
- Minister Tiran Alles warns over public questioning of “Club Wasantha” murder suspect
- Sri Lankan MPs concerned about aired confession video on ‘Club Wasantha’ killing
- Suspects arrested over ‘Club Wasantha’ murder remanded until July 22
- Sri Lanka Police arrest seven in connection with Athurugiriya shooting case
- Sri Lanka Police suspect Kanjipani Imran as mastermind behind Club Wasantha’s murder
- Club Wasantha killed and singer K. Sujeewa injured in Athurugiriya shooting
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sajith Premadasa launches ‘win for all’ manifesto for Presidential Election August 29, 2024
- Ranil Wickremesinghe launches 2024 Election Manifesto: ‘Five Years of Winning the Country’ August 29, 2024
- Former provincial councilor arrested for aiding in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder case August 29, 2024
- 1,229 complaints filed ahead of Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election August 29, 2024
- Second gunman and driver in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder arrested in Panadura August 28, 2024