Former provincial councilor arrested for aiding in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder case

Posted by Editor on August 29, 2024 - 10:29 am

A former Western Provincial Council member was arrested by the police today (August 29) for allegedly sheltering the gunman who was apprehended in Panadura in connection with the killing of two people, including businessman Surendra Wasantha Perera, also known as ‘Club Wasantha,’ and injuring four others.

It has been revealed that the suspect provided shelter to the gunman at his home for 25 days at the request of organized criminal Kanjipani Imran.

The arrested suspect is a 55-year-old former member of the Western Provincial Council named Amal Silva.

Police also reported that a pistol and 15 bullets were found in a rented house on Galpoththa Road in Athurugiriya, based on information obtained during the interrogation after the gunman arrested in the Panadura area was brought to the Athurugiriya police station.

