Second gunman and driver in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder arrested in Panadura

Posted by Editor on August 28, 2024 - 11:25 pm

The second gunman and the driver involved in the murder of two people, including ‘Club Wasantha,’ also known as Surendra Wasantha Perera, have been arrested in the Pinwatta area of Panadura.

Officers from the Panadura Police Divisional Crimes Detective Bureau made the arrests.

The suspects, aged 29 and 32, are residents of Nagoda and Ahungalla.

Acting on information that the suspects were in the Pinwatta area, a team led by a Chief Inspector arrested them at the Pinwatta bus stop.

The investigation revealed that after the shooting, the suspects switched from a car to a van and traveled from Kadawatha to Matara on the Southern Expressway.

The suspects are expected to be handed over to the Athurugiriya Police for further investigation.

