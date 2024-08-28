Supreme Court Dismisses petition to disqualify President Ranil from Election
The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today (August 28) dismissed a petition seeking to disqualify President Ranil Wickremesinghe from running in the upcoming Presidential Election.
The petitioner argued that the President’s failure to appoint an Acting Inspector General of Police and new judges to the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal constituted grounds for disqualification.
The court not only rejected the case but also ordered the petitioner to pay Rs. 50,000 in court fees.
Additional Solicitor General Nerin Pulle, representing the Attorney General, argued that the petition was misleading and based on false information, violating Article 92 of the Constitution.
The court agreed, leading to the dismissal.
