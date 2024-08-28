Sri Lanka Government and IMF agree to amend PAYE Tax

Posted by Editor on August 28, 2024 - 6:42 pm

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced that the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have agreed to amend the pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) tax.

Speaking at a rally in Eheliyagoda, he said that both parties have proposed changes, and the final amounts will be confirmed soon.

“The PAYE tax is a significant issue,” the President stated. “The government and the IMF agree it needs to be amended. We have made a proposal, and the IMF has made another. Once we discuss these and reach an agreement, we will announce the exact figure.”