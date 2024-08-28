Sri Lanka Government and IMF agree to amend PAYE Tax
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced that the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have agreed to amend the pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) tax.
Speaking at a rally in Eheliyagoda, he said that both parties have proposed changes, and the final amounts will be confirmed soon.
“The PAYE tax is a significant issue,” the President stated. “The government and the IMF agree it needs to be amended. We have made a proposal, and the IMF has made another. Once we discuss these and reach an agreement, we will announce the exact figure.”
