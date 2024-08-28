President opens Sri Lanka’s first LNG power plant, Sobadhanavi

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared open the open cycle phase of the Sobadhanavi 350 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant at Kerawalapitiya today (August 28), marking a significant milestone in Sri Lanka’s energy future.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), the Sobadhanavi power plant is the first in Sri Lanka to be operated using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as the primary fuel.