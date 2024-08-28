Son of notorious drug dealer arrested at BIA on return from Dubai

Nadeen Bhasik, the son of notorious drug dealer Shiran Bhasik, was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake today (August 28) while returning from Dubai.

He was taken into custody by the Special Task Force (STF) on charges of attempted murder and fleeing the scene after causing a car accident.

Nadeen Bhasik is the main suspect in a hit-and-run case during a police raid in Wellawatta on February 16, 2024, where he allegedly ran over a police sergeant who sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

The STF had raided an apartment complex in Wellawatta, arresting a former member of the Kotikawatta Pradeshiya Sabha, while Nadeen managed to escape, fleeing the country soon after.

During the raid, the STF seized 19 grams of heroin, a mobile phone, a laptop, foreign currencies, and several identification documents, including a Dubai-issued identity card and driver’s licenses, as well as documents detailing the suspect’s monetary transactions with various individuals.

The raid occurred after an overseas travel ban imposed on Nadeen over drug trafficking charges had been temporarily lifted.

Upon his return to Sri Lanka on an Emirates flight from Dubai, Nadeen was handed over to the Wellawatte Police for further legal action.

His father, Shiran Bhasik, a large-scale drug trafficker and considered the ‘godfather’ of Sri Lanka’s drug network, is currently hiding in Dubai.