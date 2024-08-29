1,229 complaints filed ahead of Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election

Sri Lanka’s Election Commission has received a total of 1,229 complaints related to the upcoming Presidential Election as of August 28.

Of these, 1,172 complaints are about election law violations. The commission has also recorded four complaints of violence.

Manjula Gajanayake, Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Reforms and Election Studies, has reported several incidents of assault during election rallies.