Ranil Wickremesinghe summoned over 2016 fixed deposit withdrawal case

Posted by Editor on April 11, 2025 - 3:22 pm

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been summoned to appear before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on April 17, 2025, at 9:30 AM.

This summons is related to an ongoing investigation involving Member of Parliament and former Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dasanayake.

The Commission is probing allegations that, in 2016, MP Dasanayake facilitated the premature withdrawal of fixed deposit accounts held at a state bank, which reportedly constitutes an act of corruption. The investigation stems from a formal complaint filed against Dasanayake, who allegedly authorized or enabled the early withdrawal of these deposits before their maturity.

In light of this, former President Wickremesinghe, who was the Prime Minister at the time of the alleged incident, has been called to provide a statement. He is reported to possess information relevant to the investigation and has acknowledged being aware of the incident, even admitting to some level of involvement.

On April 10, 2025, Wickremesinghe made a public statement in which he discussed the issue and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, he has been instructed to appear before the Bribery Commission with relevant documents to verify the contents of his statement and assist in the ongoing inquiry.