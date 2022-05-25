Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Finance Minister
Posted in Local News
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country’s new Finance Minister, as well as Minister of Economic Stability, and National Policies.
The Premier took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (May 25).
Share on FB
Under PM/FM RW-Churchill, the remaining USD’s in the Govt Account will flow overseas to private accounts, quickly.
Some pepole are buying a USD 12m Luxury Resort in the Maldives to live as fugitives.