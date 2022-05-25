Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Finance Minister

May 25 2022 May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 1Comment by Administrator

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as the Finance Minister of Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country’s new Finance Minister, as well as Minister of Economic Stability, and National Policies.

The Premier took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (May 25).

