Ranil’s amendment to no-confidence motion Gammanpila deemed irrelevant

The Speaker informs Parliament that UNP leader Ranil Wickremasinghe’s amendment to the No Confidence Motion against Minister Udaya Gammanpila is irrelevant and is not acceptable.

The amendment tabled by Parliamentarian Ranil Wickremesinghe states that the relevant no-confidence motion should be considered as a motion brought against the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed the matter to the parliament today (July 20) when the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Minister of Energy was resumed.

The second day of the no-confidence motion against Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila will be debated today and the vote will be taken in the afternoon.