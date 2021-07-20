Economic crisis root of many issues – Maithripala

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has attributed all issues within the country to the prevalent economic crisis.

Speaking in Parliament today, the former President said the government and the opposition must unite and work together to solve the economic issues.

The former President added the foreign reserves have been depleted over a period of time, adding it was prevalent even during his term in office.

Therefore, former President Sirisena urged Members of Parliament to understand the plight of the people and execute decisions collectively.

(Source: News Radio)