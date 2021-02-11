Ranjan barred from Parliament – Speaker

SJB MP Ranjan Ramanayake will not be allowed to attend Parliament until Court delivers a verdict, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed Parliament yesterday (10).

Responding to a question of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, the Speaker said Parliament has been informed to maintain the status quo.

Premadasa: “That is not the status quo. Maintaining the status quo means the seat of Ranjan Ramanayake will remain unchanged. Sri Lanka is party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights where it is stated that an appeal can be filed with respect to any punishment. Now, I’m asking the Speaker again, can Ramanayake attend Sittings on Thursday (11)?”

Speaker: “No. He can’t. We can’t summon him until the Court gives a verdict on the matter.”

Premadasa: “The Speaker is not bound by Court verdicts. You can take an independent decision. Former Speaker Anura Bandaranaike set a precedent. Why is SLPP MP Premalal Jayasekara treated differently?”

Speaker: “I have never done that. I decided to summon Jayasekara after the Court verdict. I am not treating MPs differently. You know that I haven’t done that.”

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Gagani Weerakoon and Methmalie Dissanayake)