Shooting at Police Narcotics Bureau officers in Piliyandala in 2017: Wanted suspect arrested in India

The Indian Police have informed Sri Lanka that Mohamed Mahil Mohamed Nawaz, a suspect wanted in connection with the attack on Police Narcotics Bureau officers at Piliyandala in 2017, had been arrested in India.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the suspect who had collected information of Police officers was wanted for aiding and abetting the shooting.

A 11-year-old child and a Police Officer were killed and two police officers including IP Neomal Rangajeea and two children were injured in the shooting that took place on the 9th of May 2017.

The Western Province (South) launched an investigation into the incident and have arrested several suspects in connection with the incident earlier.

DIG Rohana said that Mohammed Nawaz had supported to commit the crime and soon after the incident, he had fled to India.

Media earlier reported that he was arrested in India couple of weeks ago.

However, the Indian Interpol Division yesterday has informed Sri Lanka that the suspect was arrested in India and he is being detained at Madurei, he said.

The spokesman said that necessary action would be taken in order to bring the suspect to Sri Lanka.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Darshana Sanjeewa Balasuriya)