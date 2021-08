Former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake who is currently serving a prison sentence at the Angunukolapelessa Prison, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Prison Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said that former MP Ranjan Ramanayake is being treated at the Angunukolapelessa COVID-19 treatment centre.

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake was sentenced to a four-year prison term for contempt of court by the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.