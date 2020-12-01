Ranjan Silva’s murder: Suspect arrested in UAE

Dharmasiri Perera, the main suspect in the assassination of Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council Member Ranjan de Silva has been arrested by the Interpol in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Late Ranjan de Silva is the father of popular Cricketer Dhananjaya de Silva, he was shot and killed in Mount Lavinia on the 24th of May, 2018.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspect was arrested by the Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the 29th of November, and the arrest was intimated to the INTERPOL Unit of Sri Lanka.