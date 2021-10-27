Ranjan’s absence has created a vacuum – Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said the absence of Ranjan Ramanayake from Parliament at a time like this is a serious loss and that it is everyone’s wish that Ramanayake, who always performed a leading role against fraud, corruption and bribery, be released soon.

Premadasa said so after visiting Ramanayake at Angunakolapelessa Prison, yesterday (26). Further, Premadasa requested the Minister of Justice to intervene on behalf of Ramanayake on compassionate, humanitarian, and health grounds. “We made several requests from the President for the release of Ramanayake and I am confident that the President would take an immediate decision to release Ramanayake,” he added.

He further said Ramanayake had never been charged with any financial fraud, bribery, or theft of public property and that he is a people’s leader who donated even what is in his possession for the greater good.

“He had an unquenched thirst to serve people and came forward many times for them without a second thought in times of disaster. Ramanayake is working with the determination to obtain a degree after pursuing higher education,” Premadasa added.

The Opposition Leader said creating an environment conducive towards Ramanayake’s higher educational achievement is something that should be done in the name of humanity.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)