Rasika Peiris assumes duties as new Commissioner General of Elections

Posted by Editor on November 14, 2025 - 11:06 am

Rasika Peiris officially took office today (November 14) as the new Commissioner General of Elections in Sri Lanka.

He steps into the role following the retirement of Saman Sri Ratnayake, who completed his public service on November 13 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of sixty.

Ratnayake had served as the Commissioner General of Elections since October 16, 2019, bringing an end to a long and respected career in the public service that spanned 34 years.

Rasika Peiris is a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service and one of the most senior members of the Election Commission.

He has been with the Commission for 27 consecutive years, beginning his career in the public sector on March 2, 1998.

Peiris joined the Department of Elections as an Assistant Election Commissioner on September 15, 1998, and has since held several important positions.

Over the years, he has served as Assistant Election Commissioner, Deputy Election Commissioner, and Additional Election Commissioner, gaining extensive experience in election administration.