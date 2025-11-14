SriLankan Airlines boosts BIA with new self check in service

Posted by Editor on November 14, 2025 - 3:33 pm

SriLankan Airlines’ Airport and Ground Services has announced that it will introduce a self check in service at the Bandaranaike International Airport ahead of the winter travel season, which is expected to bring more than 300,000 tourists to Sri Lanka in December.

The airline said the new service comes after its IT team completed the installation of 20 additional self check in kiosks at the departure terminal last month. With these additions, the total number of kiosks now stands at 28. SriLankan Airlines said this upgrade will improve airport efficiency and help enhance the overall passenger experience, supporting the country’s tourism development plans.

According to the airline, “Since its launch in 2023, the self-check-in kiosk facility has seen a strong uptake, with an increasing number of travellers opting for self-service over traditional counters. Currently, 15% of SriLankan’s passengers flying out of the BIA use the kiosks, helping ease congestion at the departure terminal.”

It added that, “The facility enables passengers to bypass queues and complete their check-in independently by selecting seats, printing boarding passes and generating bag tags in just a few simple steps.”

Deepal Pallegangoda, Head of Airport and Ground Services at SriLankan Airlines, said the new service will now be extended to customer airlines as well. He said, “We are thrilled to offer the self-check-in option to our customer airlines, whose passengers account for around 60% of all passengers we handle.

“Our aim is to create a seamless travel experience for all passengers checking out of Colombo, which averages over 300,000 each month. Our enhanced self-check-in facilities will further support the airport’s capacity enhancement efforts while reaffirming SriLankan Airlines’ prominent position in advancing digital airport solutions in the region. Singapore Airlines is set to be the first foreign carrier to adopt the self-check-in kiosk facility for their passengers flying from Colombo, and we hope to see more airlines come onboard soon.”

Thousands of inbound, outbound and transit passengers use the BIA every day, and SriLankan Airport and Ground Services acts as the main service point for them. With travel numbers continuing to rise, the airline says it is ready to manage the expected increase in passenger flow during the winter season through expanded digital services.