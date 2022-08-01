Rathidu Senarathna alias ‘Ratta’ arrested

YouTuber Rathidu Senarathna alias ‘Ratta’ who played a lead role in Aragalaya was arrested today (August 1) evening.

Rathidu Senarathna alias ‘Ratta’ came to Colombo Crime Division (CCD) this evening to give a voluntary statement regarding an incident related to Pathum Kerner, who was arrested earlier.

The lawyer who appeared for Mr. Rathidu Senarathna said that an officer from the Special Unit of Slave Island Police came to the CCD and arrested Senarathna.

The lawyer mentioned that he was arrested in connection with a case filed at the Fort Magistrate’s Court.