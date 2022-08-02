Nimal Siripala acquitted from bribery charges

Former Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva has been acquitted of the allegations of asking for a bribe from a Japanese company.

It is reported that the investigations carried out by the three-member committee appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe have shown his innocence.

The relevant committee report was recently handed over to the President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake.

The report of the committee related to the investigation conducted was also discussed in the cabinet meeting yesterday (August 01).

Nimal Siripala de Silva was resigned from his ministerial post, informing that an independent investigation should be conducted regarding the allegations made against him.