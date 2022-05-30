‘Ratta’ – Sri Lankan YouTuber arrested

Sri Lankan YouTuber Rathidu Senarathna, also known as ‘Ratta’, was arrested by Sri Lanka Police on this afternoon (May 30).

He is one of the leading activists at the ‘Gota Go Gama’ protest site at Galle Face, Colombo.

According to reports Sri Lanka Police had reported facts to court that the suspect had protested Opposite Fort Magistrate’s court on the 25th of May 2022, and had obstructed the duties of the police officers present at the premises.

UPDATE – 08:38 PM: Sri Lankan YouTuber Rathidu Senarathna, also known as Ratta, has been released on bail today (May 30).