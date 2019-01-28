Actor and Western Provincial Councilor Ravindra Yasas has been hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a road accident, early this morning (28).

He met with the accident along the Bandaragama-Kesbewa road in Gammanpila at around 4.45am. Actor Ravindra Yasas has reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle and rammed the car on to a tree.

Police said there were no other passengers in the car at the time of the accident.

He is undergoing treatment at the Horana Base Hospital.