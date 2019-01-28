Jan 28 2019 January 28, 2019 January 28, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

Ravindra Yasas injured in accident

Actor and Western Provincial Councilor Ravindra Yasas has been hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a road accident, early this morning (28).

He met with the accident along the Bandaragama-Kesbewa road in Gammanpila at around 4.45am. Actor Ravindra Yasas has reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle and rammed the car on to a tree.

Police said there were no other passengers in the car at the time of the accident.

He is undergoing treatment at the Horana Base Hospital.