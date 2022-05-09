Ready to make any sacrifice for the people – Prime Minister

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (May 09) said that he is ready to make any sacrifice for the people.

The Premier also stressed that he has no intention to make the country anarchic for political gains. “My policy is to overcome challenges by facing them. We don’t have a habit of fleeing from challenges. We have set the precedents for that.”

He made this comment during an event at Temple Trees.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Local Government Members Forum led hundreds of Mahinda Rajapaksa supporters to Temple Trees today to urge Rajapaksa not to step down from the post of Prime Minister.