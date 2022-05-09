MynaGoGama and GotaGoGama Galle Face protest sites attacked and destroyed

The unruly Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) supporters today (May 09) attacked the anti-government protest site opposite Temple Trees (MynaGoGama) and GotaGoGama set up at the Galle Face Green.

The group that attacked the MynaGoGama protest site smashed tents opposite Temple Trees (MynaGoGama) then proceeded towards the GotaGoGama protest site in Galle Face, Colombo.

The group supporting the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has destroyed all the structures in GotaGoGama village and attacked the people there.

According to reports, 78 individuals who sustained injuries amidst the chaotic situation have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

They staged a demonstration near the Temple Trees this morning (May 09) urging Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa not to resign from his position.

Following their meeting with the prime minister, a tense situation ensued near the Temple Trees as the supporters clashed with the anti-government protesters there.