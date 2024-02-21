Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake appointed as Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Navy

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy effective from January 16, 2024.

The Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, formally handed over the letter of appointment to Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake at the Navy Headquarters today (February 21, 2024) and expressed his best wishes.

Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake is a distinguished past pupil of St. Thomas’ College, Matale.

He joined the Sri Lanka Navy in 1987 as an Officer Cadet of the 17th intake in the Executive branch.

Upon successful completion of his basic training at the Naval and Maritime Academy, Trincomalee, he was commissioned as a Sub Lieutenant in 1989.

The senior officer completed his Sub Lieutenant Technical Course at the Naval and Maritime Academy in 1992 and specialized in Marine Navigation from the Indian Navy in 1997.

Advancing steadily in his professional journey, the senior officer reached the rank of Rear Admiral on July 01, 2021.

He attended the Staff Course at the prestigious US Naval War College in 2005 and obtained his Master’s Degree in Maritime Policy from the University of Wollongong, Australia, in 2017.

In addition, he attended the National Defence Course (NDC) in Military Science and Security Studies at the National Defence University of China and was conferred an MSc.

Furthermore, he attended the Regional Maritime Security Course at the Naval War College Goa, India, in 2016.

In recognition of his noble service to the motherland, Rear Admiral Rathnayake has been awarded the Rana Wickrama Padakkama as well as the Rana Sura Padakkama twice for his gallantry.

Moreover, he has also been awarded the Uththama Sewa Padakkama (USP), for his unblemished character and devotion to duty.

Rear Admiral Rathnayake has been issued 04 Letters of Commendation by Commanders of the Navy for outstanding performance of duty and exceptional contributions to the naval service.

Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake has had the privilege of commanding various Fast Attack Craft, Ships, and Establishments in the Sri Lanka Navy.

Among some of the other appointments he held, Commodore Sea Training and Principal Merchant Marine Training School, Director Naval Policy and Plan, Commander Southeastern Naval Area, Commander North Central Naval Area, and Director General Operations stood prominent.

Prior to being appointed as Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy, he was discharging duties as Deputy Chief of Staff at the Navy Headquarters.

Furthermore, the senior officer is a talented sportsman in Squash, a level 2 coach, and an international referee in Squash.