“Remove Minister involved in Anuradhapura Prison incident” – Sajith tells President

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called for the removal of the State Minister involved in an incident at the Anuradhapura Prison Complex.

In a statement, the Opposition Leader has condemned the State Minister’s disgraceful behavior, emphasizing that his behavior exemplifies the anarchical situation that exists in the country.

“I vehemently condemn the disgraceful & illegal behavior of a government minister at the Anuradhapura Prison Complex. This disgusting, unlawful act amply exemplifies the anarchical situation that exists in our country,” Premadasa said.

He further states that “This unlawful & despicable act is a further illustration of the precipitous decline in the present human rights situation in our country.”

The Tamil National alliance (TNA) also issued a statement in this regard.

(Source: News 1st)

