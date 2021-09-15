“Remove Minister involved in Anuradhapura Prison incident” – Sajith tells President

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called for the removal of the State Minister involved in an incident at the Anuradhapura Prison Complex.

In a statement, the Opposition Leader has condemned the State Minister’s disgraceful behavior, emphasizing that his behavior exemplifies the anarchical situation that exists in the country.

“I vehemently condemn the disgraceful & illegal behavior of a government minister at the Anuradhapura Prison Complex. This disgusting, unlawful act amply exemplifies the anarchical situation that exists in our country,” Premadasa said.

He further states that “This unlawful & despicable act is a further illustration of the precipitous decline in the present human rights situation in our country.”

I vehemently condemn the disgraceful & illegal behavior of a government minister at the Anuradhapura Prison Complex. This disgusting, unlawful act amply exemplifies the anarchical situation that exists in our country. (1/3) — Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) September 15, 2021

The Tamil National alliance (TNA) also issued a statement in this regard.

(1) The TNPF can confirm that on the evening of the 12th of September the State Minister for Prisons has gone to the Anuradhapura prisons, summoned the #Tamil political prisoners and had got two of them to kneel in front of him. #lka — Gajen Ponnambalam MP (@GGPonnambalam) September 14, 2021

We call on the government to immediately remove the State Minster for Prison Management and have him arrested and charged after an immediate inquiry for allegedly threatening to kill prisoners in Anuradhapura prison on Sunday 12th September — TNAMedia (@TNAmediaoffice) September 14, 2021

(Source: News 1st)