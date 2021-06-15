“Remove PB or else,” warns Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero
The government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is probably the only government to be detested by the people, said Venerable Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero, the Chief Incumbent of the Abhayarama Temple on Tuesday (15).
“If an officer is working under the assumption that he is king, that officer cannot be blamed because it is the fault of the rulers,” said the Venerable Thero.
“We find henchmen around any person, and the main henchman around President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is P. B. Jayasundara. It is P. B. Jayasundra who formed the president into this present situation,” said the Venerable Thero.
Venerable Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero called for P. B. Jayasundara to be removed and replaced.
“If P. B. Jayasundara is not replaced, we will have to resort to very strong protests in the future,” said the Venerable Thero.
(Source: News 1st)
You are correct. So called Dr.s and professors do not love this country.
In Sri Lank professor’s salry is Rs.40, 0000/= per a month plus vehicle permits, payments for other lectures , free telepone bills and so on, which is not affordable to our economy. These dirty professors demanded high salaries demonstrating on streets which was in history first time university professors marched in streets in any country.
They said salaries in Europe and Nort America is very high, but they dont see the cost of living in these countroes also high, low cost of living in Sri Lanka and other health and education benefits and finally they enjoyed Sri Lanka free education and they were born in public hospitals.
So these profesors are blood sucking people of our economy and tea bud fluckrers and poorest of the poor.
That’s not fair,
PB is a top class Public Servant with an illustrious record.
Rediculous !.
Once supreme courts made the decision PB as a corrupt officil and imposed a ban for working for the public sector.
Main problem in this country is white colour jobs, academics , Central bankers, SLAS offiicers and Doctors.
Our economy can’t afford their salaries and benefits.
Huge percentge of public revenue is wasting for salaries for high rank jobs and some sectors like electricty board, telecom and harbour etc.
Actually Gotabaya Rajapaksha is a democratic peaceful leader.
Many people blame and scold him, but there is no any threat.
Yesterday a Buddhist monk called Dog to Gotabaya.
I apprecaite his tolerence.