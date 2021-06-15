“Remove PB or else,” warns Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero

The government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is probably the only government to be detested by the people, said Venerable Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero, the Chief Incumbent of the Abhayarama Temple on Tuesday (15).

“If an officer is working under the assumption that he is king, that officer cannot be blamed because it is the fault of the rulers,” said the Venerable Thero.

“We find henchmen around any person, and the main henchman around President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is P. B. Jayasundara. It is P. B. Jayasundra who formed the president into this present situation,” said the Venerable Thero.

Venerable Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero called for P. B. Jayasundara to be removed and replaced.

“If P. B. Jayasundara is not replaced, we will have to resort to very strong protests in the future,” said the Venerable Thero.

(Source: News 1st)