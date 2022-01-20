Responsibilities of Ministry Secretaries immense – President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said all sectors in the country depend on the public service.

He said that all the Secretaries to the Ministries have an immense responsibility to fulfill. The President was addressing all Cabinet Ministry Secretaries yesterday (January 19). The future plans and targets of the government have been given to the Ministries.

The President added that it was the responsibility of the Secretaries of the Ministries to achieve the desired goals by encouraging officials.

Gamini Senarath, a senior official of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, was appointed as the new Secretary to the President. The letter of appointment was handed over by the President to Senarath at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday morning (January 19). Senarath, a Special Grade Officer in the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, has served as the Additional Secretary and Chief of Staff to the Fifth Executive President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

D.M. Anura Dissanayake was appointed as the new Secretary to the Prime Minister and his appointment letter was handed over by the President. Dissanayake, a senior official of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, served as the Secretary to the Irrigation Ministry. He has held the post of Secretary to several Ministries and is an experienced public servant who has held many senior positions in the government sector.

Ivan de Silva was appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Irrigation and his

appointment letter was handed over by the President.The Maha Sangha, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Cabinet and State Ministers, former Secretary to the President Dr. P.B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Ministry Secretaries and senior government officials were present.

(Source: Daily News)