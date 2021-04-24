Rishad Bathiudeen arrested by the CID

Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riyaj Bathiudeen have been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department this morning in relation to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said the Bathiudeen brothers were arrested at their Bauddhaloka Mawatha & Wellawatte residences.

“They were arrested by the CID on the charges of aiding and abetting the suicide bombers responsible for the 2019 April 21s Attacks,” said DIG Ajith Rohana.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said the CID had recorded direct and circumstantial evidence against the suspects.

The CID is conducting investigation in relation to the incident.