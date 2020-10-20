MP Rishad Bathiudeen who was remanded till October 27 by the Colombo Fort Magistrates’ Court yesterday had been sent for quarantine at the Negombo Pallansena Youthful Offenders Training Centre last night, Prisons Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said.

The MP was arrested by the CID from an apartment at Ebenezer Place, Dehiwala yesterday morning on charges of Criminal Misappropriation of Public Funds and Violation of Election Laws in 2019.

(Source: Daily Mirror)