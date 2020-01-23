Rifkhan Bathiudeen, the brother of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) was remanded until February 06 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

Rifkan Bathiudeen was arrested over a forged land deal and was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate today (23), stated Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, he had sold a 78-acre land in Mannar to a private company under a false deed. He had allegedly obtained Rs 49.2 million from the deal.