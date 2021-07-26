Jul 26 2021 July 26, 2021 July 26, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Rishad Bathiudeen’s wife and 03 others remanded; teenage girl’s body to be exhumed

Posted in

Court decision

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered to remand MP Rishad Bathiudeen’s wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and the broker until August 09 in connection with the suspicious death of a teenage domestic worker who had been employed at MP Bathiudeen’s home.

Meanwhile Colombo Magistrates Court also ordered to exhume the body of the 16-year-old girl and to conduct another postmortem examination.

Share on FB