Rishad’s brother-in-law arrested over rape granted bail

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother-in-law, Mohamed Ziyabdeen was released on a personal bail of Rs. 500,000/- by Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika Sri Ragala today (16).

The 44-year-old brother-in-law was recently arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a young woman who worked as a domestic helper at the MP Bathiudeen’s official residence from 2015 to 2019.

Orders have been issued to impound his passport while the Magistrate also imposed an international travel ban on the suspect.