Rohitha Bogollagama appointed Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom

Former Foreign Minister Rohitha Bogollagama appointed as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) with effect from August 01, 2023.

Rohitha Bogollagama had served as the Cabinet Minister of Foreign Affairs from January 28, 2007 to April 08, 2010 until he lost his seat in Parliament due to defeat in the General Elections.

Bogollagama also briefly served as the Governor of the Eastern Province from July 2017 to December 2018.