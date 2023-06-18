Sri Lanka decided to list Wheat flour under ‘specified goods’
Posted in Local News
Wheat flour has been listed under the category of ‘specified goods’ with effect from midnight on June 16, 2023 by way of an Extraordinary Gazette notification issued by the Minister of Trade, Nalin Fernando.
This step has been taken as wheat flour is an essential commodity for the people.
This has been prescribed under Section 18 of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act No. 09 of 2003 (Amended).
Meanwhile, Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas, which was included as a specified good by way of a Gazette published on 08 July 022, will be excluded from the list of Specified Goods.
