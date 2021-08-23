Rs. 2,000 lockdown grant for those who lost their livelihoods

All measures have been made by the District Secretariats and Divisional Secretariats to provide the allowance of Rs. 2000 to those who have lost their livelihoods due to the quarantine curfew being imposed, Irrigation Minister and National Security and Disaster Management and Home Affairs State Minister Chamal Rajapaksa said.

The Minister recently instructed the District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries to expedite the preparation of the lists of persons for whom the Government has recommended the grant.

Accordingly, the Divisional Secretaries have prepared the relevant list by now.

Once the Finance Ministry provides the funds to the Divisional Secretariats, the allowance will be paid to those who have lost their livelihoods due to the imposition of the quarantine curfew. Measures are in place to provide this allowance with the full commitment of Grama Niladharis, Samurdhi Development Officers and Development Officers of all Divisional Secretariats.

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa further instructed the Divisional Secretaries to provide this allowance to all the people who have lost their livelihood under a formal system without any irregularities.

(Source: Daily News – By Camelia Nathaniel)