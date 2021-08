Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen has been named as the fifth suspect in the case pertaining to the death of Jude Kumar Ishalini, 16-year-old domestic worker at his residence.

The court also remanded Rishad Bathiudeen and his wife and four others until 06 September.

They were ordered to be re-remanded when the case was taken up before the Colombo Magistrate’ Court today (23).