The circular for paying government employees the Rs. 2500 interim monthly allowance has been issued.

The allowance would be paid following the statement made by Minister Mangala Samaraweera during the Budget 2019.

The circular in this regard had already been issued by the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management with the consent of the Treasury to all secretaries to ministries, Chief Provincial Secretaries and the Heads of Departments.

It was proposed to pay this allowance from 1 July through the budget.

Even though Rs. 2500 will be paid as an interim allowance, from 1st of July the Cost of Living Allowance of Rs. 7800 being paid to government employees will continue further, the Ministry of Finance said.