The Chinese Government provided over Rs. 50 million worth essential medical equipment, essential protective equipment to the Health Ministry in order to strengthen Sri Lankan Government’s effort to control COVID-19, a Health Ministry spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the Acting Chinese Ambassador Hu Wei handed over the shipment to Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi at the Health Ministry premises.

China Sinopharm International Corporation provided Rs. 6.33 million worth 50,000 masks and 1000 PCR Test Kit (N-acid Diagnostic PCR Test kits). Alibaba Company provided Rs. 25.66 million worth 100,000 anti-dust masks, he said. Nebulizer , Fotitude Kit 2.0, Pulse Oximeter, Infrared Thermometers, Infusion Pumps, Syringe Pump, Suction Apparatus, ECG Machine, X-ray Portable, Defibrillator, Autoclave Table Top, High Flow Oxygen therapy and ICU Ventilator are among the essential medical equipment provided from China, he added.

(Source: Daily News – By Nadira Gunatilleke)